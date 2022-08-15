Charlotte Hawkins is a neon dream in mini dress – but fans are confused

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kicking off the week in style, Charlotte Hawkins just debuted a brand new outfit on Good Morning Britain – and it might be her boldest look to date.

Quite literally brightening up our screens, the TV star stole the show on Monday after she stepped out in a neon green mini dress by one of her favourite brands, Karen Millen.

WATCH: Charlotte Hawkins' Style File

Giving off 60s vibes in the belted shirt style, Charlotte couldn't have looked more glamorous in her lime green dress, which she teamed with nude leather pumps.

As for her hair and makeup, the presenter sported voluminous curls and a dewy complexion.

Charlotte's Instagram post left some fans confused

Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey eyeshadow, she added a flourish of mascara, rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lipgloss – gorgeous!

Taking to Instagram with a snap of her ultra-glam outfit, Charlotte wrote:

"Monday's look on @gmb & not quite in a tropical rainforest but actually right next to a building site… #gmb #gmbstyle #brightdress #instavsreality."

Lime Boucle Belted Shirt Aline Mini Dress, £143.20, Karen Millen

Sparking endless praise from fans, one replied: "You always look absolutely amazing Charlotte!"

"Gorgeous as ever!!!!" added another.

Meanwhile, a few of her followers were left confused by the tropical background in the photo.

"I mistook this for an early 'I'm A Celeb' announcement," wrote one. "Charlotte I thought you were in the jungle at first," agreed another. While Charlotte is not confirmed to be joining the I'm A Celebrity line-up, we'd definitely welcome the idea!

Charlotte teamed her neon dress with nude heels

A fan of bold colours and prints, it's hardly surprising that Charlotte opted for such a vibrant neon dress for Monday's episode of GMB, and she's got plenty more in her wardrobe.

Back in July, the blonde beauty rocked a striking sunshine yellow floral dress from Ro & Zo, and it's perfect for summer. An ideal wedding guest dress, we'd recommend styling it with strappy sandals for an elegant occasion look, which is exactly what Charlotte did with her New Look heels.

