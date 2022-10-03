Gemma Owen launches new PLT edit & it's giving major Kardashian vibes 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's a big day for Love Island star Gemma Owen! The 19-year-old has launched her very first edit with PrettyLittleThing.

The Love Island finalist, who left the villa with boyfriend Luca Bish, has selected her favourite pieces for the new season, and we're getting so many Kardashian vibes we almost lost count.

In a conversation with the teenage daughter of footballer Michael Owen, she revealed the Kardashians are a big influence when it comes to her taste in fashion, and Kim Kardashian in particular is one of her favourites.

When asked about Kim's sense of style, Gemma told us: "I think she's just so classy, so elegant. I think she's got the balance between sexy and classy. I really like what she wears."

And you can tell!

In this edit we can imagine Kim rocking this LBD - a standout winner of the entire collection, we think you'll agree.

Black dress, £18, PrettyLittleThing

There's also a little cute co-ord that Kim's younger sister, Kylie Jenner, would absolutely love.

Khaki racer back top, £12, and matching midaxi skirt, £12, PrettyLittleThing

This quirky top is definitely something Kourtney Kardashian would wear on date night with Travis...

Pinstripe corset top, £25, PrettyThingThing

Unlike Kim, Gemma isn't the type to try out a different look all the time: "I don't really try many trends. My style is classic and it's full of timeless pieces. I wouldn't say I jump on trends, I know what I like and it's things that never go out of fashion."

Within the collection she's a big fan of the long trench coat, and thinks it's a great investment purchase for wearability.

Trench coat, £50, PrettyLittleThing

"My favourite for autumn winter is a long trench, which I'd wear with a warm hoodie underneath. In this edit we have lots of outerwear you can dress up or down this season."

One of the things that excited Gemma most about this edit is the inclusivity, telling us: "My first edit is so suited to me. With lots of neutral colours, there's something for everyone. It's inclusive. I'm really proud of that. It's classy, elegant and it comes in sizes 6 to 26 as well."

Guess who also loves neutrals? The Kardashians...

