The Alexa Chung x Mulberry bags have dropped - and we can't decide which one we love the most

It's a big ol' day in the fashion calendar - Mulberry has unveiled its exciting new collaboration with supermodel turned fashion designer Alexa Chung - and the collection is STUNNING. In case you've forgotten, the 37-year-old style maven is a long-time friend of Mulberry and the woman who inspired one of the most iconic bags in IT-bag history. And for the newest launch, which is available now, she helped design the two new bags on offer. What's more, all the bags are available on Mulberry's website as of now.

Alexa Chung models the apple green Little Guy in the campaign shots

"Mulberry has always been a brand that’s very close to my heart. The Alexa represents a moment in my life that I’m extraordinarily proud of and feel really lucky to have experienced. It’s nostalgic and sentimental and sweet and joyful. This time, I wanted to create something that straddled what the bags means to me personally but could become that for someone else’s wardrobe. I wanted to make sure that it would endure, become a future classic.

"I welcome this extension of a relationship that’s been unfolding over decades. We do all like an origin story and something authentic, and I suppose it doesn’t get more authentic than this. In my mind, it’s been quite a romantic journey."

She concluded: "I never expected to be invited to actually design my own Mulberry bag, which is really a dream come true".

There are two styles to choose from – a roomy shoulder bag called the Big Guy, and a compact clutch called the Little Guy.

Alexa Chung x Mulberry Big Guy in black patent, £1,095 / $1,300, Mulberry

Alexa Chung x Mulberry Little Guy in apple green, £895 / $1,075, Mulberry

In a nod to their shared history, Alexa Chung also took inspiration from her namesake 2010 bag which was one of the most covetable bags of a generation.

Alexa carrying her Mulberry satchel at a LFW show back in 2010

Taking their cue from vintage satchels as well as the briefcase that inspired the original Alexa, the Elkington, the Big Guy and Little Guy feature chain straps and a boxy, streamlined silhouette.

The colour palette ranges from classic, earthy shades (Black, Dark Chocolate, Tan) to peppy, optimistic tones (Apple Green, Denim Blue). Materials include glossy crocodile-effect patent leather, sumptuous velvet and suede. Launching alongside the line-up is an edit of complementary Alexa bags, which are released in the same colour palette.

The collection also chimes with Mulberry’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible manufacturing. The bags are crafted from materials that are sourced from environmentally rated tanneries, made in Mulberry’s carbon-neutral Somerset factories and intended to be loved and worn forever.

