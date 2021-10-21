9 The White Company Christmas gifts that are pure luxury - they're so good you'll want to keep them for yourself

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is a-coming and while we’ve been buying beauty advent calendars and holiday candles in our droves, we’re now starting to turn our attention to buying the best Christmas presents for our loved ones – and our one-stop shop for luxury gifts for Christmas? The White Company. Bookmark it, trust us.

One swift look at the treasure trove that is The White Company’s candle and diffuser collections to the sumptuous loungewear and nightwear, and you’ll soon realise they’ve got Christmas covered.

Fussy mum? You won’t go wrong with one of The White Company's hampers. Luxury loving BFF? Those silk pyjamas have her name written on them. New baby in the family? The White Company’s Baby range is beautiful, with the sweetest keepsakes and baby’s first Christmas gifts aplenty. And if you’re really stuck for ideas, well, you can't go wrong with a gift card - it will go down a treat! Get shopping for Christmas gifting ideas now…

The White Company's best gifting ideas for Christmas 2021

Large Winter Candle, £60, The White Company

No-one – and we mean no-one – can resist a Christmas candle. The iconic Winter fragrance is dubbed ‘the scent of Christmas’ by its customers and one look at the notes and you’ll see why; spicy cinnamon, warming clove and zesty orange. It’s a firm favourite.

Midnight Sparkle Hamper, £110, The White Company

There’s nothing quite as lovely as receiving a hamper of goodies for Christmas, and skip the wine and chocolates for this aromatic hamper instead. Inside, she’ll find goodies from the Midnight collection, including a candle, diffuser and botanical candle plate too.

Silk Stripe Pyjama Set, £198, The White Company

Cut from pure silk, a pair of luxe pyjamas are always top of our own wish list – and this beautiful vintage-inspired pair will be hard to part with, even if they ARE for your best friend.

Hooded Velour Robe, £70, The White Company

A robe is something we never treat ourselves to, and is always a welcome Christmas treat – we love this cosy velour hooded dressing gown for lazy mornings. Also available in grey and white.

Cashmere Bed Socks, £36, The White Company

Socks as a present are never a boring present when they’re cashmere. Along with grey, there’s four other shades to choose from including pink and tan.

Faux Fur Cross Slider Slippers, £36, The White Company

The White Company never fails with a gorgeous pair of slippers – she’ll be putting this sumptuously soft pair on first thing Christmas Day morning.

Cut Glass Champagne Coupe (set of 2), £40, The White Company

Champagne is a must come Christmas and an exisquite pair of champagne glasses are an absolute essential. We love these art-deco style coupe.

Fine Silver Photo Frame, £60, The White Company

Made from silver-plated stainless steel, The White Company’s silver frame comes in a smart white gift box (makes wrapping a lot easier!)

Sparkle Fair Isle Jumper with Cashmere, £90, The White Company

Fair Isle is a classic festive style and The White Company have taken it up a notch by adding serious sparkle. Your mum will love this to wear on the big day.

Snuggle Blanket Hoodie, £80, The White Company

We’ll find it hard to give this cosy, snuggly blanket away! Might be one for the keep pile...

My First Christmas Baby Gift Set, £40, The White Company

New parents will appreciate this beautiful gift for their newborn, marking their first Christmas. Includes a super soft cotton sleepsuit, matching hat and adorable bib too.

