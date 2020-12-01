15 of the most stylish Christmas gifts to shop from River Island now In partnership with River Island

Even if Christmas will be a little more lowkey this year, there is still plenty to celebrate. And what better way to wave goodbye to 2020 than with a gorgeous gift that your loved one can utilise in the new year. Whether shopping for a friend, family member or even yourself, we’ve got gifting inspiration for all – thanks to River Island’s Xmas Wonder Island campaign.

River Island Christmas gifts:

Black pearl embellished jumper, £65, River Island

This detailed pearl embellished jumper is the perfect Christmas gift for those who love to make a fashion statement. We love.

Black faux fur panelled biker jacket, £80, River Island

Help your loved one stay cosy and warm in this modern biker jacket. Ooh la la!

Black chunky chain ruched bag, £36, River Island

This unique, ruched bag is perfect for going out – plus we love the slick chain detailing.

Blue slouch long line coat, £85, River Island

Imagine unwrapping this bold coat on Christmas day – it would be marvellous!

Black monogram print midi dress, £48, River Island

Monogramming is having a moment – gift your loved one this fitted dress to help them nail the trend.

Black lace up flat hiker ankle boots, £60, River Island

A pair of classic black ankle boots are a statement in every woman’s wardrobe, so these will no doubt go down a treat for Christmas.

Black long sleeve zebra print sweatshirt, £30, River Island

Rock the monochrome look in this zebra print sweatshirt, which makes for a super stylish present.

Camel long line cuff detail coat, £80, River Island

A timeless camel coat will go down a dream with your loved one – it can be worn time and time again, year after year.

Cream panelled hooded fur coat, £90, River Island

How incredible is this faux fur coat? We love the neutral colouring and super soft material.

Black long sleeve taffeta bow mini dress, £65, River Island

Suitable for both work and play, this elegant bow dress is a gift we know we’d love to receive.

Black monogram patent crossbody bag, £28, River Island

We think we’ve found the perfect accessory for 2021 – and it’s only £28. Bargain!

Cream long sleeve embellished box top, £40, River Island

This embellished bow top is so cute. We adore it and we think your loved one will, too.

Black sequin jumper dress, £65, River Island

Let your loved one sparkle in this stunning sequin dress – now that’s something they can wear on Christmas Day!

Black chain detail ribbed long sleeve dress, £65, River Island

Elegant and comfy? Check and check! This turtle-neck dress really does have it all.

Grey long sleeve knitted maxi cardi, £55, River Island

As well as being ultra-versatile, this knitted cardi is both chic and comfortable.

