Accessorize's spring bag collection looks SO good - and there's 20% off

Spring fashion is at the forefront of our minds right now and with that, comes the desire to update our spring accessories.

We’ve just seen the new Accessorize bags collection for spring and let us tell you, there’s a piece of arm candy for any occasion, whether you're running errands or need the finishing touch to your wedding guest outfit.

Plus, there's 20% off bags right now, so shop quick before the offer ends! The offer is already applied for you, so all you have to do is add your favourite bags to basket.

Since it’s spring, there’s plenty of trending abstract florals woven in with bold, bright pieces, embellishment, and metallic accents aplenty.

One of our favourite new Accessorize bags taps into the bag trend du jour – puffer bags, squishy and stylish with a puffed-up shape in pastel blue and green.

Accessorize’s take on the trend comes in midi and mini sizes. Prepare to see it taking over your Insta feed for April!

We’ve cherry picked our favourite finds from the spring drop – time to start adding to basket.

The go-to clutch bag for your wedding guest look

Hand Embellished Floral Beaded Clutch Bag, £48 (WAS £60), Accessorize

The hardcase silhouette makes it less flimsy than its counterparts, and the gold hardware and fine chain strap elevate it from pretty to downright chic.

Wear as a clutch, or over the shoulder for hands-free mingling and pair with a floral midi or wedding guest dress for the most stylish of looks.

The trending puffer bag

Puffer Cross Body Bag, £20 (WAS £25), Accessorize

Available in blue or green, there’s also a larger size available. Take to the park, a party or your next city break.

The trusty tote bag for work

Floral Embroidered Tote Bag, £28 (WAS £35), Accessorize

If you’re looking for a new laptop bag, try the new floral embroidered tote bag, with a large zipped interior to keep your belongings safe.

The ready for sunny days raffia bag

Large Raffia Webbing Strap Bag, £40 (WAS £50), Accessorize

Last year was all about the raffia bag, and Accessorize’s large raffia webbing strap bag is just what we need.

The floral cross body bag

Floral Embroidered Cross Body Bag, £24 (WAS £30), Accessorize

We also love this cute floral embroidered cross body bag, in the springiest pastel blue hue.

The cute and flirty mini bag

Floral Printed Cross Body Bag, £17.60 (WAS £22), Accessorize

Or how cute is this tropical vibe mini bag?

The bridal clutch bag to suit any style

Bridal Embellished Hardcase Clutch Bag, £48 (WAS £60), Accessorize

Drenched in pearls, faux-gemstones and with an icy champagne colour palette, it’s a great option whatever your bridal style.

The glam beach bag for your summer reads

Metallic Large Beach Bag, £24 (WAS £30), Accessorize

Heading off on your hols? This metallic beach bag can hold your beachside book, SPF and a whole lot more.

