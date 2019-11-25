Kate Middleton’s favourite Monica Vinader earrings have been reduced in the Black Friday sale The Duchess has worn the stunning earrings on multiple occasions

The Duchess of Cambridge is the proud owner of a jewellery collection that’s enough to make anyone jealous, thanks to her impressive selection of tiaras and pieces passed down from the Queen - but the Duchess of Cambridge still loves more affordable pieces, too. Case in point: her Monica Vinader ‘Siren’ earrings, which have been worn on multiple occasions over the past few years.

You could be forgiven for thinking that the stunning green drop earrings cost hundreds of pounds, but they actually come in at a rather affordable £115. And if you want to save on the price, order today for an additional 30% off as part of the brand’s Black Friday offers.

Siren wire earrings, was £115, now £80.50, Monica Vinader

Kate was first seen wearing the earrings back in 2016 during the royal tour of Canada. Since then, she’s styled them for St. Patrick’s Day, while visiting the White Garden at Kensington Palace, and earlier this year at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The simple drop earrings come in other jewels, too, if green isn’t your colour. There’s also silver and rose gold to match your exisiting collection. We’ve selected some of the best below:

Siren large nugget earrings, was £225, now £157.50, Monica Vinader

Siren wire earrings, was £115, now £80.50, Monica Vinader

Siren mini nugget earrings, was £95, now £66.50, Monica Vinader

And the brand has more than just earrings on offer. From now until 3rd December, there’s discounts on many of Monica Vinader’s bestsellers, including the iconic friendship bracelets and stand-out rings.

Fiji chain bracelet, was £195, now £135.40, Monica Vinader

Fiji charm necklace set, was £265, now £185.50, Monica Vinader

Personalised leather trinket box, £65, Monica Vinader

Alta capture charm bracelet, was £295, now £206.50, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader is just one of the brands taking part in Black Friday this week. We can’t wait to grab some bargains ahead of Christmas!

