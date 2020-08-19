Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020: All the Kate Middleton-approved fashion and beauty brands on sale, now So many of Kate Middleton's favourite fashion and beauty buys are discounted!

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020 ends soon, and you have until Sunday August 30th to shop the sale - go go go! There are still hundreds of amazing make-up discounts, kids clothing, designer deals and big ticket homeware pieces with huge discounts to add to cart, along with some of Kate Middleton's favourite fashion and beauty brands all in the Nordstrom Sale. We're talking her go-to footwear labels, dress designers, the lipstick brand she wears, purse makers and even some of the exact pieces she's been spotted wearing. Since the Nordy sale has so much on offer, we've edited it down for you with our shopping list of the best Duchess of Cambridge inspired deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

SHOP NOW: 10 polka dot face masks Kate Middleton would love

Shop the best fashion and beauty deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2020

Barbour

Every British royal loves a good outdoors jacket, and Barbour even has three royal warrants! Kate loves their Defence style but there's plenty of similar versions on sale at Nordstrom.

Superga

Everyone needs a classic pair of sneakers, and Kate's choice? Superga, perfect to wear with dresses, jeans or smart pants. Kate loves the 2750 Cotu Classic but there are lots of styles to choose from.

SEE THE PICS: Inside Kate Middleton's former London flat

Bobbi Brown

Bobbi Brown is one of Kate's go-to beauty brands - she even used products from the range to do her own make-up on her wedding day. Grab some of Kate's make-up musts in the Nordstrom Anniversay Sale.

Whistles

The luxury high street brand is a firm favourite of Kate, and she’s been spotted wearing it ever since she started dating Prince William.

Kurt Geiger

Whether it's wedged sandals or heeled shoes, British high street stalwart Kurt Geiger is one of the Duchess of Cambridge’s trusted shoe brands.

Jo Malone

Duchess Kate famously scented the interior of Westminster Abbey on her wedding day with Jo Malone Orange Blossom candles. Copy Kate and scent you and your home with one of her favourite fragrance labels - the mini discovery kit is perfect.

Monica Vinader

It's hard to choose a favourite Kate Middleton jewellery moment, and aside from the Queen's tiaras and jewels, she does often choose more affordable but luxe brands; Monica Vinader is one of them, including the gorgeous Siren earrings on sale at Nordstrom.

SHOP: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look perfect on Zoom calls

Charlotte Tilbury

From Meghan Markle to Princess Beatrice, Charlotte Tilbury is a beauty brand beloved of the royals – and Kate even has a lipstick named after her!

Topshop

Designers aside, Topshop is a high street favourite of Kate, having worn it when pregnant with Prince George, on the royal tour to India and to public engagements in the UK too.

Kate Spade

The accessories brand is on Kate's repeat list, choosing the luxury label's purses and clutches for many an occasion.

SOREL

A decent pair of fall boots are a must for the forthcoming season. Kate favours SOREL for her cold weather footwear.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.