Kate Middleton's new £85 earrings have a special story

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge made a stylish return to public engagements in London on Tuesday.

Kate looked beautiful in her Beulah London dress as she visited a jobcentre in London Bridge, the London Muslim Centre in Whitechapel and bakery Brick Lane Beigel with Prince William – and did you notice her pretty new earrings?

MORE: 8 royal fashion faux pas Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more have effortlessly styled out

The pastel pink accessories are another affordable buy from Missoma London, one of the royal's favourite jewellery brands – and in fact, the beautiful gemstone that adorns the drop earrings bears a special significance.

Loading the player...



William and Kate return to public engagements in London

The Missoma website reads: "Our Rhodochrosite Pyramid Hoops feature a heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes, suspended from a textured gold vermeil hoop."

Rhodochrosite is also known as the 'Stone of the compassionate heart', reflecting healing from heartbreak or loss.

Kate teamed her pretty new earrings with her Beulah London dress

Since Kate and many other royals often carefully choose the clothing and accessories they wear to reflect a certain message, we wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess had opted to wear these special earrings to promote positivity and love following the coronavirus crisis in the UK.

MORE: Countess Sophie's modern fashion secret revealed

The Duchess of Sussex also loves to wear jewellery with significant meanings, and is fond of evil eye necklaces and zodiac designs.

Gold pyramid charm earrings, £85, Missoma

Kate's public outings on Tuesday were her first in London since the lockdown in the UK, during which the Cambridges spent the majority of their time at their home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

Kate first wore her Beulah dress in May

Of course, Kate also made a new appearance earlier in September - appearing via video link to discuss the shortlist of her photography project Hold Still, a community effort she launched with the National Portrait Gallery during the coronavirus crisis.

No doubt we'll be seeing more of the Duke and Duchess in the coming months as they get back to work at Kensington Palace – and perhaps we'll get a glimpse at Kate's Autumn/Winter wardrobe, too…

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.