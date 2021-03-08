Beaming Kate Middleton is pretty in pastels for new appearance

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has made a new appearance to mark International Women's Day on Monday - speaking on a video call with Jasmine Harrison to congratulate her on becoming the youngest woman to row solo across the Atlantic.

Kate looked beautiful in her pastel blouse from Boden - and matching pink lipgloss - for the online meeting, which was recorded on Tuesday 2 March.

MORE: Boden's dreamy polka dot dress totally reminds us of Princess Diana

The royal's pussybow shirt is another buy from one of her favourite British brands, Boden, costing £80. And sweetly, Boden has partnered with the Prince's Trust this International Women's Day, donating £1 to the #changeagirlslife cause for every order made.

Kate spoke with Jasmine Harrison about her incredible rowing achievement

While it's nearly sold out at the retailer, we've spotted it in stock in most sizes at John Lewis - so hurry if you want to steal her style.

Boden 'Dora' blouse, £80, John Lewis

The pretty blouse is also available in a pretty paisley print, which would look gorgeous paired with blue denim jeans. Kate teamed her look with her matching Missoma rhodochrosite earrings, which are still available to shop for £85.

MORE: Kate Middleton wows in navy for Commonwealth Day appearance

'Dora' blouse, £80, Boden

Kate, who smiled happily during the call, appeared to be sporting a fresh spring makeup look, too - complete with glowing flushed skin and subtle glossy lip.

SHOP: 19 best Girl Boss gifts to celebrate International Women's Day 2021

The Duchess is known to love her Clarins Natural Lip Perfector for its subtle and balmy finish, and we wouldn't be surprised if she had popped it on for the video call.

Gold pyramid charm earrings, £85, Missoma

She called Antigua for the inspiring meeting, which saw her chat to Jasmine about her record-breaking 3,000 mile row aged just 21, raising money for ShelterBox and the Blue Marine Foundation.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's home has a secret optical illusion – can you spot it?

The pair discussed how celebrating and elevating awareness of this achievement can work to challenge perceptions around what women are capable of, in addition to providing the motivation for young women to pursue ambitious goals.

Kate wore a co-ordinating pink look for the virtual meeting

Jasmine told Kate: "I would like to change male perspective on females. It's not about woman believing they can do something because we can, we kind of know that already... We do know that deep down, it's just the external factors that say you can't. There’s a much bigger picture that is important to change."

The Duchess then replied: "Exactly, well your achievement has made massive progress in helping to change that perception... so if nothing else, it's given a huge door opener to so many other young women with that idea, with determination, with bravery and confidence, so much is really achievable, so a huge well done."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.