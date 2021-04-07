M&S just unveiled Duchess Kate’s ultimate spring trousers – hurry before they sell out!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Forget your skinny jeans, wide leg trousers are where it’s at for spring 2021 – you just need to look at our fave royal style icon Duchess Kate to know it!

Marks & Spencer has just dropped on-site the most chic pair of pants which are so similar to the ones Kate wore during one of her most memorable appearances during the Chelsea Flower show in 2019 and they’re a must-have.

RELATED: Marks & Spencer just dropped the perfect spring dress for Kate Middleton fans

Linen trousers (also available in black), £39.50, Marks & Spencer

They’ve made in lovely linen and available in sizes 8 to 20 in petite, regular and long – and are a steal at 39.50. Great for walks and picnics – super comfy and versatile if you need to be a bit active – just as Kate showed on her day at Chelsea!

In fact, if you want to recreate her whole outfit – and let’s face it, it was a total winner – M&S also have a lovely broderie top, lovely woven belt and bargain lace up canvas trainers. Perfect to complete your Kate spring style capsule collection!

This was one of Kate's top spring trouser looks of all time

No need to thank us, just act fast if you want to snap them up – all of M&S’s new drops are flying off the shelves with shoppers refreshing their wardrobes ahead of lockdown lifting.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's favourite bag now comes in Millennial Pink

Complete the look:

Broderie shirt (also available in blue), £29.50, Marks & Spencer

canvas trainers, £22.50, Marks & Spencer

leather belt (also available in black), £19.99, Marks & Spencer

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.