Kate Middleton’s blue scalloped Boden cardigan is back in stock - but probably not for long

If you loved the light blue scalloped Boden cardigan that Kate Middleton wore last autumn, you’re in luck. The sold out £75 cardie, which is perfect for spring, is now back in stock!

In November, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke via video call to frontline medical staff who took part in the Hold Still photography project.

The royal looked effortlessly stylish in Boden’s Abercorn Scallop Cardigan in Frosted Blue, which at the time was available for pre-order. The Kate Effect soon made an impact though, and the look sold out.

But you finally once again have the chance to shop Duchess Kate’s cotton and merino wool cardie, which is also available in three additional colours, Grey Melange, Azalea pink and Navy. If you're in the US, you can also shop the look for $110 on the Boden USA site.

SHOP KATE'S CARDIE: Abercorn Scallop Cardigan in Frosted Blue, £75 ($110), Boden

The pretty piece is described by the popular brand as a lightweight but warm "slip-me-on-and-go classic."

One shopper who was pleased with her purchase called the cardigan “unique and yet very wearable”. “It brings charm to any casual outfit. So pretty! I got mine in light blue and I love it. Someone compliments it every time I wear it.”

Another reviewer remarked: “Lovely Cardigan for Spring days. I brought the blue and love the colour, perfect splash of colour for warmer days. Lovely and soft.”

The spring-ready cardigan also comes in grey, navy and pink (above)

Abercorn Scallop Cardigan in Azalea, £75, Boden

Duchess Kate certainly looked lovely wearing her new look on the November video call as she chatted with nurse Johannah Churchill, whose portrait of the establishment of a COVID clinic in London was recreated as a mural in Manchester, and Dr Edward Cole, who helped set up the medical centre.

And as Kate demonstrated when she wore the cardigan back in chilly autumn, it's the perfect piece to wear year round.

