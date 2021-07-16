Kate Middleton would love these 9 dresses in the big Marks & Spencer summer sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton has some seriously enviable style, so it’s no wonder that we’re always on the lookout for the fashion she wears - or, of course, those budget-friendly lookalikes at shops like Marks & Spencer.

So when M&S kicked off it's BIG summer sale, we immediately went into copy Kate mode and found some gorgeous dresses that look exactly like the ones the royal style icon would wear.

But if you want to shop these amazing doppelganger dresses, you’d better get clicking quick! The styles are literally selling out right before our eyes.

So shop the full Marks & Spencer sale on dresses, or keep scrolling to see our favourite dresses that Duchess Kate would love.

M&S Collection Linen Belted Midi Tailored Dress, was £59 now £33, Marks & Spencer

You know the Duchess of Cambridge loves a tailored, belted summer dress. This M&S creation looks just like the £695 pink Beulah dress Kate wore to Wimbledon this year. It also comes in chambray.

Autograph Satin Floral Print V-Neck Midaxi Dress, £69 now £55, Marks & Spencer

Long sleeves? Check. Midi length? Check. Fabulous graphic floral? Check. This midi definitely ticks all the boxes when it comes to the looks Kate loves.

Nobody's Child Collared Mini Tea Dress, was £42 now £25, Marks & Spencer

Not even Duchess Kate has been able to resist the statement collar trend - and we love this floral combo.

Hobbs Floral Tie Neck Midi Skater Dress, was £189 now £94, Marks & Spencer

This midi dress REALLY reminds us of the Amelia Wickstead look Kate has worn - but at less than £100 it's a fraction of the cost of the £1,500 designer look.

M&S Collection Floral Tie Neck Midi Waisted Dress, was £39.50 now £31, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer has some fabulous florals that are right up Kate's street, like this ladylike look with a tie at the neck - another detail the Duchess adores.

M&S Collection Polka Dot V-Neck Midi Tiered Dress, was £29.50 now £23, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer brought Duchess Kate’s light blue polka dots back for summer - and now they’re in the sale!

M&S Collection Embroidered Bardot Dress, was £28 now £18, Marks & Spencer

Remember the stunning red Alexander McQueen Bardot dress the Duchess wore to the Queen’s garden party? Well, we’ve found this uncanny lookalike for just £18.

Finery London Linen Tie Front Midi Shirt Dress, was £69 now £49, Marks & Spencer

The Duchess is a huge fan of green (and we think we know the reason why), wearing a chic green shirt dress on a visit to Ireland. And we think this one is just so similar!

M&S Collection Tweed Dress, was £59 now £34, Marks & Spencer

Is it just us or does this tweed dress look just like the ones Kate wears by Gucci and Alexander McQueen?

