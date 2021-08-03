Kate Middleton's famous pink princess dress is back for pre order

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge's dresses are always sellouts. Prince William's wife consistently wows royal fans with her elegant choice of outfits for official engagements and one of her best-loved frocks came from high end brand ME+EM.

Back in May, the mother-of-three invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home, and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress - after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

WATCH: Kate Middleton keeps her promise to wear a pink outfit for little girl

The dazzling number was an instant success, flying into all the virtual shopping baskets. And due to popular demand, the brand is bringing back the eye-catching design, and you can pre order it right now, with the dress dropping on 6 August. Result!

The £495 design is made from silk and has a dipped hemline, as well as a pleated front. It's the kind of number that can be worn casually with trainers or heels for a night out.

Kate famously wore this beautiful ME+EM dress

The story behind the dress is a beautiful one. In clips shared to Prince William and Kate's YouTube channel, the Duchess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still.

Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet.

The pair finally met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse - and when Kate walked into the room the face of the little girl, who was joined by her parents, lit up. Just wonderful!

