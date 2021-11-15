﻿
kate middleton nordstrom black friday floral dresses

Kate Middleton would love these 11 floral dresses in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

Get the Duchess of Cambridge's signature floral look for less at Nordstrom for up to 60% off

Karen Silas

When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, there’s one closet staple that is always a sure thing – a pretty floral dress. And we've found some gorgeous Duchess-worthy looks in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale!

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge know she has a certain style that she loves: a knee- or midi-length dress with a graphic or ditsy floral print.

kate-middleton-graphic-floral-dress

Kate Middleton loves a good graphic floral dress

So we've tracked down some fabulous floral dresses at Nordstrom on sale that we wouldn’t be surprised to see in the royal mom-of-three's wardrobe.

kate middleton floral dresses nordstrom eliza j green floral

GET THE LOOK: Eliza J Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress, was $148 now $74, Nordstrom

From designer looks to budget buys, the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale pretty much covers it all when it comes to Kate-inspired floral looks.

kate middleton dark floral dress nordstrom sale

Duchess Kate's closet is filled with pretty floral dresses, no matter what the season

kate middleton dark floral dress nordstrom sale black friday

Julia Jordan ruffled floral dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

So check out our edit of Kate Middleton-inspired dresses we found or take a peek at all the floral dresses that are currently on sale at Nordy's.

Shop Kate Middleton style floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom

kate middleton floral dresses nordstrom black friday sale tory burch

Tory Burch silk floral dress, was $598 now $358.80, Nordstrom

kate middleton floral dresses st john nordstrom

St John Collection silk midi dress, was $1,495 now $897, Nordstrom

kate middleton floral dress nordstrom julia jordan multi

Julia Jordan Floral Multi midi dress, was $129 now from $49.97, Nordstrom

kate middleton boden floral dress nordstrom sale

Boden floral dress, was $180 now $90, Nordstrom

river island kate middleton floral dresses black friday sale

River Island Midi Dress, was $88 now $66, Nordstrom

astr floral dress kate middleton nordstrom

Astr the Label Floral Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress, was $88 now $39.60, Nordstrom

kate middleton nordstrom floral dress maggie london crepe

Maggie London Crepe Floral Dress, was $118 now $64.90, Nordstrom

julia jordan floral dress kate middleton nordstrom sale

Julia Jordan Floral Chiffon Dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

Nordstrom-topshop-dress

Topshop Floral Print Asymmetrical Dress, was $95 now $46.97, Nordstrom

﻿
