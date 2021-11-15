Kate Middleton would love these 11 floral dresses in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, there’s one closet staple that is always a sure thing – a pretty floral dress. And we've found some gorgeous Duchess-worthy looks in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale!

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge know she has a certain style that she loves: a knee- or midi-length dress with a graphic or ditsy floral print.

Kate Middleton loves a good graphic floral dress

So we've tracked down some fabulous floral dresses at Nordstrom on sale that we wouldn’t be surprised to see in the royal mom-of-three's wardrobe.

GET THE LOOK: Eliza J Floral Print Long Sleeve Midi Dress, was $148 now $74, Nordstrom

From designer looks to budget buys, the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale pretty much covers it all when it comes to Kate-inspired floral looks.

Duchess Kate's closet is filled with pretty floral dresses, no matter what the season

Julia Jordan ruffled floral dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

So check out our edit of Kate Middleton-inspired dresses we found or take a peek at all the floral dresses that are currently on sale at Nordy's.

Shop Kate Middleton style floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom

Tory Burch silk floral dress, was $598 now $358.80, Nordstrom

St John Collection silk midi dress, was $1,495 now $897, Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Floral Multi midi dress, was $129 now from $49.97, Nordstrom

Boden floral dress, was $180 now $90, Nordstrom

River Island Midi Dress, was $88 now $66, Nordstrom

Astr the Label Floral Ruched Long Sleeve Midi Dress, was $88 now $39.60, Nordstrom

Maggie London Crepe Floral Dress, was $118 now $64.90, Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Floral Chiffon Dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

Topshop Floral Print Asymmetrical Dress, was $95 now $46.97, Nordstrom

