16 floral dresses on sale at Nordstrom that Kate Middleton would love

When it comes to Kate Middleton's wardrobe, there’s one closet staple that is always a sure thing – a pretty floral dress. And you don't have to wait for President's Day to grab a great deal on a Kate-style dress. We've found some gorgeous Duchess-worthy looks in the Nordstrom sale right now!

Fans of the Duchess of Cambridge know she has a certain style that she loves: a knee- or midi-length dress with a graphic or ditsy floral print.

Kate Middleton loves a good floral dress

So we've tracked down some fabulous floral dresses at Nordstrom on sale that we wouldn’t be surprised to see in the royal mom-of-three's wardrobe, including some from her favorite labels, like Reiss, Reformation and Ralph Lauren.

River Island Midi Dress, was $88 now $66, Nordstrom

From designer looks to budget buys, the Nordstrom sale pretty much covers it all when it comes to Kate-inspired floral looks.

Duchess Kate's closet is filled with pretty floral dresses, no matter what the season

Julia Jordan ruffled floral dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

FRENCH CONNECTION Courtney Mix Floral Dress, $148 now $74, Nordstrom

So check out our edit of Kate Middleton-inspired dresses we found or take a peek at all the floral dresses that are currently on sale at Nordy's.

FLORET STUDIOS Floral Print Ruched Dress was $98 now $58.80, Nordstrom

RIVER ISLAND Floral Pussy Bow Dress, was $90 now $49.50, Nordstrom

LOST + WANDER Vinyards in the Valley Midi Dress, was $128 now $64, Nordstrom

Maggie London Crepe Floral Dress, was $118 now $64.90, Nordstrom

ISABEL MARANT ÉTOILE Okleya Dress, was $695 now $382.25, Nordstrom

REFORMATION Reza Floral Long Sleeve Dress was $278 now $194.60, Nordstrom

CHARLES HENRY Floral Midi Dress, was $79 now $35.90, Nordstrom

REISS Bobby Floral Long Sleeve Dress, was $370 now $200, Nordstrom

Astr the Label Ruched Midi Dress, was $88 now $39.60, Nordstrom

Julia Jordan Floral Chiffon Dress, was $129 now $77.40, Nordstrom

Polo Ralph Lauren Floral-Print Dress, was $398 now $278.60, Nordstrom

DVF Christina Print Belted Dress, was $358 now $161.10, Nordstrom

RAG & BONE Amber Floral Print Midi Dress, was $495 now $198, Nordstrom

