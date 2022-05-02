Loved Kate Middleton's Bardot summer dress? River Island has just launched a stunning blue version

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With summer on the horizon, we're taking fashion cues from the Duchess of Cambridge and shopping for the most beautiful Bardot styles.

Marking one of her most iconic appearances to date, fashion fans will no doubt remember Kate's ravishing red midi dress from Alexander McQueen, especially as she wore it to celebrate the Queen's 91st birthday in 2017.

Duchess Kate looked so gorgeous in her red Alexander McQueen maxi dress

A wardrobe staple, the Duchess recycles her designer maxi most summers, so we reckon she'd love this timeless turquoise version from high street favourite, River Island.

Retailing at £39, this new-season dress is sold exclusively online and it's already trending! Fitted with a frilled Bardot neckline – just like Kate's – it's seriously flattering thanks to the elasticated waist and short, floaty sleeves.

Turquoise Bardot Maxi Dress, £39, River Island

An ideal choice for summer celebrations, just add box-fresh trainers or flat sandals to create a more laid-back look. Getting dressed up? You can never go wrong with a pair of espadrille wedges, droplet earrings and a coordinating clutch bag.

For her 2017 appearance, Kate chose to style her vibrant red maxi with nude heels by Prada and dangly crystal earrings by Simone Rocha. Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose, beachy curls, she opted for natural and dewy makeup, dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow, complete with a hint of rosy blusher and a nude lip gloss – so glam.

The royal teamed her designer dress with droplet Simone Rocha earrings

The Queen's birthday celebrations were hosted by the British Ambassador at his residence in Berlin. Joined by Prince William at the garden party, the royal pair were photographed socialising with various European dignitaries.

Since then, the mum-of-three has recycled the Alexander McQueen dress to celebrate her mum Carole Middleton's 64th birthday in 2019, which was thought to be held at her sister Pippa and brother-in-law James Matthews' Chelsea home.

At the time, the royal added the same earrings but switched up her footwear by opting for matching red heels.

