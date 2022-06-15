Duchess Kate oozes vintage glamour in Chanel-style heels - and M&S has a £45 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a poignant engagement with Prince William on Tuesday, attending a memorial service to mark the fifth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire.

LOOK: Kate Middleton is a vision of beauty in angelic white dress for poignant occasion

The Duchess opted to recycle one of her favourite looks for the occasion, wearing her 'Flippy Wiggle Dress' from Suzannah London. The past season's buy has been part of Kate's archive for years, with the Duchess having first stepped out in the 1940s-style shirt dress at Wimbledon in 2019.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best fashion moments over the years

Channelling vintage glamour with her immaculate outfit, the fashion-forward royal added a pair of two-tone slingback heels from Alessandra Rich. The contrasting black toe cap of her sophisticated cream heels added effortless elegance to the figure-skimming outfit.

This timeless style of shoe is synonymous with Chanel's iconic cream and black slingbacks - though Duchess Kate's exact pair of heels will set you back £540.

GET KATE'S LOOK: Alessandra Rich shoes, £540, Farfetch

Luckily, Marks & Spencer is selling a lookalike for a fraction of the cost. At just £45, these Duchess-style slingbacks are designed with a flared block mid-heel for extra height and a contemporary look - a wardrobe staple if we ever saw one.

Leather Block Slingback Heels, £45, Marks & Spencer

For £28, these 'Sally' toe cap slingback block heels from ASOS are a great dupe.

Slingback Block Heels, £28, ASOS

If you love the classic style of the Chanel two-tone slingbacks, but don't love a heel, these ASOS ballet flats exude the instantly recognisable glamour of the classic slingback but offer the comfort of everyday flats. At just £18, we call that a royal bargain.

Slingback Ballet Flats, £18, ASOS

At the end of the Grenfell Tower memorial service on Tuesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in the laying of wreaths and flowers to pay tribute to the 72 residents who lost their lives during the fire.

Formed in the days after the fire by a group of survivors and the bereaved, Grenfell United work to provide pastoral care for those affected and advocate for families to ensure that such a tragic event is not repeated.

