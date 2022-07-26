Kate Middleton's favourite high street store has 50% off - run, don't walk

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is a true chameleon when it comes to her classic looks. She always dresses exquisitely, and her outfits are usually a mix of quality high street pieces and designer threads.

Undoubtedly one of her favourite high street brands is L.K.Bennett and the wife of Prince William has worn an abundance of items from the label for as long as we can remember.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

So, we think she (and you!) will be pleased to know the store is currently presenting its summer sale and there's a whopping fifty per cent off on so many items. Now really is the best time to stock up on your royal wardrobe.

Kate's love affair with the British-born label began way back in 2011. The mother-of-three wore the 'Sledge high heel pumps' in 2011, and they quickly became her to-go-to shoes which she wore frequently up until 2014.

Kate Middleton wearing nude high heels from L.K.Bennett in 2014

These comfortable yet chic shoes are ideal if you want to add a polished tone to your outfit. They have always been available in the iconic nude hue, but you can now also pick them up in navy and black. They will set you back £229 and are set on a sleek stiletto heel and include a modern platform, flattering almond toe and enhanced –curved-to-the-heel shape.

Kate wore this stunning blue dress from L.K.Bennett at the Tower of London in 2014

One of Kate's most memorable dresses from the brand is this blue pencil dress, which she first wore in 2014 - she recycled it later that year to visit the Tower Of London's stunning First World War installation by artist Paul Cummins. Stunning!

Duchess Kate wearing L.K.Bennett's 'Madison' dress in 2019

Kate's selling power is top-notch and back in 2019 she rocked a red floral L.K.Bennett design called 'The Madison'.

Elowen Pink Animal Print Midi Dress, £299.00, L.K.Bennett

The floaty design was eye-catching but not overbearing, and she first wore it for a day out at the polo with her children, William and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who had recently welcomed baby Archie.

The 'Madison' dress sold out immediately despite numerous re-stocks. Last year, the brand restyled the dress and called it the 'Elowen'. It's almost identical to the best-selling 'Madison' and is now part of their permanent collection.

