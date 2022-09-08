Loved Kate Middleton's school-run dress? Then you’ll adore these lookalikes!

Katherine Robinson
Kate Middleton’s Autumnal brown Rixo dress is long sold out, but the high street is full of great similar styles for any royal fans wanting to steal her style
The back-to-school photos of the Cambridge kids made us go "awww" this week – but we were also swooning over Kate Middleton’s lovely school run dress! Did you see it?
The mum-of-three looked so chic in an autumnal brown polka dot shirt dress from Rixo which is so perfect for the season. The colour, the style – everything, totally spot on.
Kate's Rixo dress is long sold out but the high street is full of similar styles
Sadly, the lovely Rixo number is long sold out, but we fans of the style will be pleased to know the high street has some lovely lookalikes available right now, and for a fraction of the price (the original would have set you back 245 quid)
Whether you’re looking for a perfect school run dress, something chic for the office or an elegant lunch date dress, this style ticks all the boxes. See below for the best options:
SHOP THE LOOK - KATE MIDDLETON'S BROWN RIXO POLKA DOT DRESS
Brown Polka dot midi shirt dress, £42 / $80 River Island
Brown Polka dot tea dress, £26 / $37, ASOS
Tall Brown Polka dot cupped maxi dress, £28 / $40, ASOS
Cutie London flutter sleeve maxi dress, £40 New Look
