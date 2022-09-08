Loved Kate Middleton's school-run dress? Then you’ll adore these lookalikes!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The back-to-school photos of the Cambridge kids made us go "awww" this week – but we were also swooning over Kate Middleton’s lovely school run dress! Did you see it?

The mum-of-three looked so chic in an autumnal brown polka dot shirt dress from Rixo which is so perfect for the season. The colour, the style – everything, totally spot on.

Kate's Rixo dress is long sold out but the high street is full of similar styles

Sadly, the lovely Rixo number is long sold out, but we fans of the style will be pleased to know the high street has some lovely lookalikes available right now, and for a fraction of the price (the original would have set you back 245 quid)

Whether you’re looking for a perfect school run dress, something chic for the office or an elegant lunch date dress, this style ticks all the boxes. See below for the best options:

SHOP THE LOOK - KATE MIDDLETON'S BROWN RIXO POLKA DOT DRESS

Brown Polka dot midi shirt dress, £42 / $80 River Island

Brown Polka dot tea dress, £26 / $37, ASOS

Tall Brown Polka dot cupped maxi dress, £28 / $40, ASOS

Cutie London flutter sleeve maxi dress, £40 New Look

