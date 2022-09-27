Princess Kate wears head-turning red LK Bennett coat - with hidden nod to Princess Diana

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales and met different communities across the nation and they learned about the work of key charitable organisations.

READ: Marks & Spencer's £9.50 top looks just like Princess Kate's greatest style staple

The royal couple looked in great spirits; Kate looked radiant wearing an all-black ensemble, which she jazzed up with a truly stunning new red coat from L.K.Bennett.

The £599 style featured bold gold buttons and gold horsbit detail on the pockets. It's actually known as the 'Spencer' coat - a sweet nod to her mother-in-law, Princess Diana. Spencer was her maiden name. How sweet! The mother-of-three wore her hair in her trademark, lightly blow-dried style and subtle makeup highlighted her pretty features. She added her favourite Spells of Love earrings, in gold.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton's best outfits over the past ten years

William and Kate have a deep affection for Wales, having made their first family home in Anglesey, and have thoroughly enjoyed previous visits and the warmth and kindness shown by the Welsh people.

MORE: Ana de Armas wore a dress just like Princess Kate's and no one noticed

The pair are looking forward to spending more time in Wales over the coming months and years, taking the time to strengthen their relationship with communities in all parts of Wales.

Kate looked dazzling in her bold coat

Scroll down to shop Kate's most recent outfit, and shop the best lookalikes if you're wanting a royal look but for a whole lot less.

Kate's coat:

Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat, £599, L.K.Bennett

Get the look for less

Red coat, £65, Marks & Spencer

Kate's earrings:

'Alia Hoops' in 18ct Recycled Gold, £79.00, Spells of Love

Get the look for less

Triangle hoop earrings, £25, Wolf of Badger

Kate's shoes

100Point block heel shoes, £245, Russell & Bromley

Get the look for less

Savanal shoes, £125, Ted Baker

Kate's bag

Grace Han Love Letter top handle bag, £2,250 Grace Han

Get the look for less

DeMellier The Montreal bag, £445, DeMellier

We last saw Kate on Thursday. The 40-year-old royal paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their involvement in the Queen's committal service held in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Princess Kate looked sensational, rocking Gianvito Rossi 'Gianvito 105' black suede high heel pumps and her Annoushka 'Baroque Pearl Drops' earrings.

Kate wore a Dolce & Gabbana coat last week that had a special meaning

She wowed royal fashion fans in a gold button-down coat by Dolce & Gabbana. She last wore the style, which is known as the 'Black Collarless Long Coat' for her first public engagement following Prince Philip's funeral in April 2021, joining her husband at an air cadet centre. So the fact she did the same for her first appearance after the Queen's funeral, felt particularly poignant.

MORE: The best camel coats for autumn that Meghan and Kate would approve of

The Princess of Wales often reaches for her D&G coat to mark sombre occasions, having memorably worn it on Remembrance Sunday back in 2017. It's clearly a special item in her wardrobe.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.