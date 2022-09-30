Meghan Markle's chic leather belt is on sale at Zappos for just $59.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When Meghan Markle stepped out with friend and activist Gloria Steinem for lunch in New York City, she wore a super stylish brown leather Lauren Ralph Lauren belt.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's Big Apple date with Gloria Steinem

The classic wardrobe staple soon sold out, but we have some good news. Not only did we find Meghan's belt in stock at Zappos, it's also on sale for $59.99!

SHOP: You can get Meghan Markle's signature cape dress look at Macy's

MORE: Amazon has an amazing lookalike of Meghan Markle's pearl earrings gifted by the Queen

Meghan's affordable belt perfectly matched her $428 Cult Gaia 'Nia' bag

Perfect for fall outfits from jeans to dresses, Meghan's LAUREN Ralph Lauren Square Slide belt features a stylish square buckle with the brand’s logo engraved on it.

LAUREN Ralph Lauren Slide Buckle Leather Belt, was $65 now $59.99, Zappos

You can shop the belt in either Meghan’s fave - brown with gold hardware - or in black with a silver buckle.

MEGHAN'S BAG: Nia Clutch, $428, Cult Gaia

And at less than $60, you might want to consider both!

Duchess Meghan combined the belt with a Cult Gaia 'Nia' clutch, tailored shorts, a crisp white button-down and tan high heeled pumps.

Meghan is a huge fan of classic wardrobe staples

The Duchess of Sussex is well known for her love of timeless neutrals, so the Ralph Lauren aesthetic fits right into her wardrobe.

In fact, she also has worn the brand’s sold-out Black Engine-Turn Suede Belt, which at $400 is just a bit more pricey than the Zappos deal.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.