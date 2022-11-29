Zara Tindall embraces the Australian sunshine in figure-skimming linen dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall is currently lapping up the sunshine on Australia's Gold Coast with her husband Mike Tindall. The mother-of-three jet-setted down under to greet him following his elimination from the I'm A Celebrity jungle - and her enviable summer wardrobe travelled with her.

The royal couple were photographed enjoying a day out at Sea World with their three children, Mia, eight, Lena, four and Lucas, one on Monday. Embracing the Australian summer, Zara looked effortlessly elegant in a crisp linen dress, accessorising with sunglasses and her 'Campo' suede-trimmed leather Veja trainers.

Zara's stunning dress is a £285 'Linen Tiered Midi' from royal-favourite brand Ralph Lauren. Complete with a flowing tiered skirt, waist-defining belt and subtle button-down design, the royal's dress was the perfect choice for a day in Queensland's sunshine.

The royal's off-duty look was quick to catch the eye of royal fashion fans who rushed share their thoughts on her sartorial elegance on Instagram. "That is the perfect white summer dress. She looks amazing. Hope the sneaker trend lasts forever," wrote a fan.

Zara opted for a cool and casual look in a linen dress and trainers

"Lovely summer dress, looking wonderful Zara," read another comment, while a third fan sweetly shared: "I like the dress and trainers, very casual and cool."

It's not the first time we've seen the daughter of Princess Anne rock the linen number. At Wimbledon this summer, the 41-year-old royal arrived at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club arm-in-arm with her former rugby player husband, styling the figure-flattering frock with wicker wedges and a statement Chanel handbag.

Zara looked immaculate as she pushed Lucas in a stroller

Zara's husband Mike was swiftly back to parenting duties as he finally reunited with his family after a three-week-long stint in the I'm A Celebrity jungle.

The rugby star - who was the eighth contestant to leave the show on Saturday, was seen planting a kiss on his youngest daughter Lena, who was no doubt chuffed to be back in the arms of her dad.

On Monday's Good Morning Britain, Mike opened up about his loved ones, saying that the "hardest thing" about partaking in the show was being away from Zara and their three children for three weeks.

