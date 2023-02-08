Princess Kate's famous princess dress just had a major update for 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's always so hard to pick our favourite dress that the Princess of Wales has ever worn; she's rocked so many show-stoppers, it's quite the mean feat!

Up there with the most instantly recognisable though, has to be the pink dress that Kate wore back in 2021.

The mother-of-three invited little Mila Sneddon and her family to the Queen’s official Edinburgh home and wore a breathtaking pink ME+EM outfit that matched the five-year-old's dress; after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

Kate wore this ME+EM dress in 2021

Fans went crazy over the princess number, and it sold out immediately.

The royal wore the dress to meet little Mila Sneddon

Well, it's now had an update for 2023 and we're obsessed. Still designed in the same maxi shape, the collar has a more rounded edge and what's more, it now has a red tie that can give a defined waist, giving it a more contrasting, colour-block detail. If pink isn't for you, it's also made in sunshine yellow too! Perfect for summer.

Kate's dress has had an update:

Silk Colour Block Maxi Dress + Belt, £550.00, ME+EM

Kate's pink dress story is a pretty special one. In clips shared to Prince William and Kate's YouTube channel, the Princess took part in a moving phone call with Lynda Sneddon and her daughter Mila, whose photo was included in her book, Hold Still. Mila, who is undergoing chemotherapy, was featured in an iconic picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing her home's kitchen window as her father stood outside.

During the call, Kate made a sweet promise to the little girl that she would wear a pink dress when they were able to meet. And she did! Iconic.

