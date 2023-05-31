Princess Kate’s sold-out straw hat is back in stock – get it while it’s hot

Princess Kate’s 2022 Wimbledon Ladies’ Day final was, we’re calling it, one of her chicest yet most accessible looks – and it was all down to her high street accessory. And we’ve just had word that Kate Middleton’s affordable straw hat is back in stock.

Princess Kate channelling old-school Hollywood glamour at Wimbledon 2022

Priced at £69, this year’s iteration of Kate’s LK Bennett hat is a smart buy. Named the ‘Saffron Floppy Straw Hat’, it’s crafted from natural woven straw, and the wide-brim style will keep your face shaded from the sun while looking effortlessly elegant in the process.

The floppy straw hat is finished with a stylish navy blue ribbon. While Princess Kate wore her LK Bennett hat with a sunshine yellow day dress from Roksanda, this style of hat really is a ‘wear-anywhere’ style.

From formal summer events to poolside, a floppy straw hat will see you shaded through summer. We love the design worn with denim shorts and an airy broderie anglaise blouse, but add a floral dress and heels and you’re ready for a summer garden party, christening or even a summer wedding.

Unsurprisingly, Kate’s exquisite accessory sold out immediately last year but now it’s back in stock – and already being snapped up in its droves.

Princess Kate exuding effortless chic at Wimbledon 2022

Georgia Brown, HELLO!’s resident royal fashion expert, commented: “Full of vintage charm, Princess Kate's 'Saffron' hat takes on the glamour of old-school Hollywood, whilst also full of practicality.

“Kate's exquisite accessory certainly takes pride of place as one of her more affordable accessories.”

If you miss out on Princess Kate’s LK Bennett accessory, try this similar style from ASOS, currently on sale for £16.

Or head to Amazon and add this version to your basket.

Priced at £22.99, Amazon’s version has 11 colourways, allowing you to choose the straw and ribbon colour to suit you.

