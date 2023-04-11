Kim Kardashian loves this anti-wrinkle cream - and shoppers are saying it helps make them look 'years younger'

Remember how amazing Kim Kardashian looked wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress at the 2022 Met Gala? Well the beauty secret behind her dewy skin was skin prep with luxury beauty must-haves from Augustinus Bader.

The skincare brand’s Kim K-approved The Rich Cream, which has a 4.8-star out of five rating, is one of those skincare finds with so many celebrity fans that you actually stop counting – so you know it must be pretty impressive.

The A-list approved skin-boosting cream is loved by not just Kim, but also stars like Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber, Meghan Markle, Margot Robbie… well, you get the idea.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Kim Kardashian's dewy skin was prepped with Augustinus Bader products when she channelled Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala

And those famous fans are not alone, with shoppers calling the luxurious anti-wrinkle cream “magic” and “the best moisturizer I’ve ever used”, with many revealing they feel they look years younger.

“I am new to skincare but found this moisturizer and it has made my face look years younger," said one shopper. "I wish it wasn't so expensive but in my opinion it is worth the money. Complexion has never been better.”

Another said: “At 72 years [old] I've been through a lot of creams… I think the sun spots are lighter. It seems my face is brighter. And coincidence or not I've had two people say ‘You look so young’ in random conversations this past week. Just out of the blue! I'll take that to mean the Rich Cream is doing its magic.”

The Rich Cream, launched just five years ago this year along with the Augustinus Bader brand, is clinically proven to help with hydration and overall skin health as well as helping to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and according to reviews, it's a real game changer.

Here’s some more of what fans are saying:

“Having bought the cream through a recommendation I was a bit dubious… This cream is in a league all of its own !! My skin has never looked or felt better.”

“I think this product might be the best moisturizer I’ve ever used.”

“It’s a miracle product! I never had a product change the texture and appearance of my skin like this before! Truly lovely.”

“Having tried so many creams and moisturizers, I finally got AB’s The Rich Cream. And it worked like no other. After years, I don’t wake up with dry skin or skin that flakes throughout the day. Cannot see myself using any other cream. It’s expensive, but for me, worth it!”

