TIME FOR YOU: 'My bath is the only time someone doesn't need something from me'

This week we spoke to life coach and star of Celebs Go Dating, Anna Williamson, about the one way she makes time for herself every day.

Anna, what's the one thing you do every day that's just for you?

"I am a long-time advocate of a long hot bubble bath and I make sure I indulge several times a week after a long day.

Anna Williamson understands the importance of me time

"The kids go to bed and it's my time! I love all of my lotions and potions, particularly Neom and Neal's Yard bath oils, and I always take a book or magazine with me to read mid-soak.

Sounds dreamy – what is it about your bath time that's so important to you?

"It's about allowing the pace of the day to slow right down and to put some TLC back into my mind and body. I like to think about what I've accomplished that day and allow everything to just switch off.

"Ever since I had my first child six years ago, I have embraced the sanctuary of bath time more than ever. It's often the first time of the day when somebody hasn't needed something from me and I adore the silence and peace and quiet that just having a long soak affords me.

"It's a poignant 'switch off' from a busy day and sets me up for a restful sleep.

"The older I'm getting, the more emphasis and value I place on time, and I am happiest when my time is used wisely, not least when I'm practicing some self-care.

As a busy working mother, me-time is super important

How often do you get time to treat yourself?

"I try at least every other night to have a pampering bath. In the winter, I tend to have them even more due to the very fact I like to get cosy and warm. We have a very old house, so a nice hot bath can certainly take the chill off."

Anna Williamson recently launched The Relationship Place, an online platform for anybody needing a little bit of help, support, and counsel when it comes to their love life, all available at the click of a button.

