How to get a box of Elemis, Illamasqua, Elizabeth Arden and more beauty products for £35

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Are you in need of a makeover for the new year? Our highly coveted beauty box has you covered. In partnership with GLOSSYBOX, the new HELLO! Beauty Heroes box will provide you with a brilliant selection of acclaimed beauty and skincare products worth £100. That’s you all prepped and ready for 2022, then!

Full of the brands loved by your favourite celebrities such as Victoria Beckham and Amanda Holden, you have plenty of swoon-worthy products to choose from. You've got Elemis, Illamasqua, Elizabeth Arden and so much more. If you're looking for another reason to get excited, this box is on sale for just £35.

RELATED: The GLOSSYBOX x HELLO! beauty box is here and it features £100 worth of products

The specially selected collection of products, such as a Vitamin C face scrub and vitalising face mask, will help you combat any dreary winter blues and leave you looking refreshed for the new year.

So, what is inside the Beauty Heroes box?

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Intensive Repair Serum, 5ml

Loved by some of the biggest names in showbiz such as Victoria Beckham and Reese Witherspoon, this Elizabeth Arden serum protects against visible signs of ageing such as fine lines and combats environmental damage, all whilst nourishing your skin.

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water, 25ml

Infused with organic botanicals, this fast-drying foaming tan water provides you with a natural looking tan whilst hydrating your skin. As a favourite of Gigi Hadid and Hailey Baldwin, you’ll be glowing like a supermodel!

Nip + Fab Vitamin C Scrub Fix, full size

If it’s good enough for Sofia Richie, it’s good enough for us. This well-loved brand has the approval of some of our favourite A-listers. Nip + Fab’s amazing Vitamin C exfoliating scrub works to rejuvenate and polish your skin to keep you looking your best.

Illamasqua Beyond Liquid Highlighter in shade OMG, full size

A favourite brand of Beyonce and Lady Gaga, this glimmering liquid highlight brightens your complexion and gives your cheeks a stunning glow.

We Are Paradox 3-in-1 Conditioner, 30ml

This multi-tasking conditioner is the perfect product for either a quick fix or used as a leave-in treatment to leave you locks nourished and glossy.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, 20g

Loved by TV stars Stacey Solomon and Amanda Holden, this indulgent cleanser will gently melt your makeup off and provide a deep cleanse. Formulated with 9 essential oils, this balm is the ticket to a soft complexion.

Vitamasques Fruit Enzyme Pineapple Glow Mask

This vegan-friendly sheet mask provides you with a boost of vitamin C and hyaluronic acid with natural extract of pineapple and papaya to reduce dullness.

Pinkfishes Deluxe Lashes, 1 pack, lucky dip

Keep your lashes long and fluttery with these reusable lashes. Which style will you receive in our lucky dip?

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, 75ml

Proven to help you fall asleep quicker, this lavender and camomile-infused pillow spray will have you waking up feeling refreshed.

Nuture Nourishing Skin Treatment Cream, full size

Made with plant-based ingredients, this rich cream helps the appearance of stretch marks leaving your skin soft and supple.

How to buy the HELLO! Beauty Box

To get your hands on one of the limited-edition boxes, head to GLOSSYBOX now to place your order.