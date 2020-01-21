Loved River Island’s puff sleeve denim jacket? There’s now a kids' version and it’s ADORABLE Match with your kids in the sellout denim jacket of dreams...

One of the biggest high street hits of 2019 was River Island's puff sleeve denim jacket. In case you missed it (and we’re not sure how you could have - it was all over Instagram and ended up on eBay for triple the price), the jacket originally came in two colours, black and a stonewash blue, and the statement sleeves gave us all the 80s vibes. Once it was snapped up by various influencers, you couldn't get one for love nor money! Thankfully, the high street store re-released the £50 style in October and all was well again. In fact, there was such a scramble to get one, that over 2000 units were immediately sold in just three days. It now comes in various textures - including corduroy - and what’s more, there’s even a cropped biker version in the sale for just £25.

River Island has just dropped kids versions of the sellout puff sleeve jacket

Fast forward three months and those clever designers at RI have designed the same stunning jacket - but for children! It’s so damn cute. Priced at £22, the stylish piece is available in sizes 0-5 and is perfect for twinning with your mini-me! Check out Katie Impey (aka The Mum Lifestyled) with her two daughters Isabella and Lottie. How fabulous do they look rocking the style?

Girls black puff sleeve denim jacket, £22, River Island

Katie said of the look: "Oh yes they did!!! @riverisland have launched their iconic denim jacket in mini versions! If you’re ad obsessed with them as I am you better get your skates on to get one!"

MORE: These are the most successful baby names of 2020

River Island is really upping its game right. Not only is there a sellout kidswear range withThe Mummy Diaries star Sam Faiers, but you can now buy - for the first time ever - an incredible collection of maternity jeans.

Check out the adult version: £50, River Island

The designers have given some of their most classic styles a maternity twist.

Blue Amelie overbump maternity skinny jeans, £40, River Island

From the Molly jeggings to the super skinny Amelie and, of course, everyone’s favourite - the Mom jeans, they prove you can still look chic, whilst carrying your precious load.

READ: Samantha Faiers launches River Island kids range with her children

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.