11 unique Mother's Day gift ideas from Etsy for the hard to buy for mum

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Struggling for Mother's Day ideas? Etsy's gift guide is a thing of dreams, and it's brimming with the most gorgeous gifts to make mum smile. From at-home spa hampers to personalised jewellery, crafty DIY kits to luxury homeware, there really is something for every kind of mum. We've rounded up the best in show so you can score major points on the big day. Don't leave it to the last minute – get shopping now.

RELATED: 9 special Mother's Day gifts from The White Company your mum will LOVE

Mary Poppins Mother's Day Card, £3.49, Etsy

For the mum who's practically perfect in every way! This Mary Poppins card is so sweet – Disney fans will love it.

Personalised Pop Out Photo Album in Box, £15, Etsy

Memories are priceless, and this pop up photo box will combine all of your favourite moments in one.

Personalised Gold Little Letters Necklace, £49, Etsy

You can never go wrong with jewellery! We're in love with this gold and silver necklace which can be personalised with either a letter, word or name.

Ultimate Gin Maker's Kit, £24.99, Etsy

Raise a glass to your lovely mum this year. G&T fans can whip up their own home infused botanical gin using this crafty kit.

Dried Flower Letterbox Bouquet, £16, Etsy

Dried flowers are extremely popular right now and you can arrange for a beautiful bouquet of blooms to arrive in the post ahead of Mother's Day. This bunch combines sanfordii, rodanthe daisies and gorgeously soft lagurus, all nestled on a bed of natural wheat, oat grass, natural green setereria and other grasses.

Custom Home Print, £45, Etsy

There's no place like home and this custom house print can be illustrated digitally from a photo of your choosing.

Personalised Elephant Family Door Mat, £34.95, Etsy

How cute is this customisable doormat! A must-have for any family home, it's received a number of glowing five-star reviews.

Blanket Knitting Kit, £84.99, Etsy

Does your mum love a spot of DIY? Complete with full printed instructions, whether she's a knitting queen or a beginner at best, she'll be able to create this luxury chunky blanket from scratch.

Pamper Box, £14, Etsy

Bring the spa experience home with a pamper hamper from Etsy.

Personalised Dog Illustration Mug, £20, Etsy

Know a pet obsessed mum? She'll love this personalised dog illustration mug. All you have to do is enter the dog's name, breed and colour and Etsy does the rest.

Mummy and Me Outfits, £34.99, Etsy

Make her laugh this Mother's Day with this matching set for mums and children.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.