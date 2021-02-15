We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Apple AirPods are likely on many people's Christmas and birthday wishlists, especially following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

With Zoom and FaceTime calls now an essential part of keeping in contact with colleagues, friends and family, more people than ever have been investing in the right equipment, whether that's a new laptop, a more up-to-date phone or headphones – the latter of which is important if you live with other people!

But if you're after wireless earphones and Apple AirPods are out of your price range, then you'll be delighted to hear there's an affordable alternative from your local supermarket.

Aldi is selling Maginon bluetooth wireless earphones for just £24.99 – a significant reduction from Apple's products, which can cost as much as £219. Plus, did we mention that they come with a very similar charging case?

The earphones have a built-in microphone, 3.5 hours of playback time and 120 hours standby time, as well as a 36-month warranty – more than the two years offered by Apple.

Maginon wireless earphones, £24.99, Aldi

They not only earnt rave reviews from shoppers, but the earphones were also compared to Apple AirPods in the review section. "So happy with these. So easy to set up. I've considered getting apple airpods but could not justify the price. In my opinion these are the same quality," one wrote.

Aldi shoppers are obsessed with the supermarket's bargain wireless earphones

A second added: "Great product. Just like the apple ones but a sixth of the cost. No background noise. No complaints from the caller on the other end about call quality. Just a great pair of earbuds."

Convinced to try them for yourself? We'd recommend you hurry if you want to get your hands on a pair, as they've almost sold out online. Luckily, Aldi also has a handy store locator should you wish to pick them up in person during your next shopping trip.

