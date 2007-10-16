Fairground thrills for fun-loving couple Irina and her music love Pete

16 OCTOBER 2007



Pete Doherty and his Canadian model girlfriend Irina Lazareanu were indulging in some family-style fun this week as they got their thrills at a fairground in rural Wiltshire.



The headline-making pair ended up squeezed tightly together on the octopus-themed ride, with catwalk star Irina clinging to her man as they were shunted through the air at high speed.



Pete, 28, who's just completed a stint in rehab is getting his life back on track away from the temptations of the London scene. And Irina, for whom the laid-back pace of country life is also a change, has been keeping him company.



The 25-year-old model jetted to the UK to be with the musician after a busy working week on the Paris catwalks earlier this month. It was there that she announced the couple's engagement, while revelling in her new status as the face of the moment.



Safely back on firm ground the duo had more wholesome treats in store, enjoying a pizza supper before heading off for a cosy evening at the village local where they are both now regulars.