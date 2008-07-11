The ship's 'godmother' Myleene sends Carnival Splendor off on its maiden voyage
Photo: © Getty Images
She was ably assisted by Royal Navy diver Chris Rumming, who later scaled up the side of the vessel to break a bottle of champagne, while the classical music pin-up played piano on its top deck
Photo: © Getty Images
11 JULY 2008
Myleene Klass has launched one of the world's biggest ocean liners with the help of a Royal Navy deep sea diver. The classical music beauty turned heads in a hot pink dress when she arrived in Dover to name Carnival Splendor.
Presiding over the ceremony in her role as the ship's 'godmother' Myleene played Rod Stewart's We Are Sailing on a grand piano on the top deck.
Meanwhile, a video screen behind the I'm A Celebrity star showed diver Chris Rumming climbing a rope from the sea bed up the side of the superliner to smash a bottle of bubbly against the hull.
At 113,000 tons and carrying up to 3,710 passengers Carnival Splendor will be the largest passenger ship ever to sail out of Dover. The vessel fetures four swimming pools, a 5,500-square-foot children's play area and 22 lounges and bars.