Which royal has worked the most days in 2019? Watch the video

As we head towards the summer, we're taking a look at how many days the senior royals have worked this year. You may be surprised to see who the most hard-working member of the Queen's family is; this particular person has had 73 days of engagements so far. Understandably, the Duchess of Sussex, who went on maternity leave in April, has carried out the fewest duties, totalling 16 days of work. But where do the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Queen stand in the rankings? Watch our video below to find out.

