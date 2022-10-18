The White Company Christmas gifts we love for 2022: Pyjamas, cashmere socks, candles & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Christmas is a-coming sooner than you think, and it's time to get seriously organised with our Christmas shopping.

And one swift look at the treasure trove that is The White Company's Christmas luxury gift selection and you'll realise they've got the whole family covered.

SHOP: 40+ Christmas gifts for women: Great holiday gifts for her

MORE: The White Company's beauty advent calendar is here - and it's a beauty

From their iconic candle and diffuser collections to the oh-so sumptuous nightwear range (including the decadent yet affordable cashmere socks!) and their lustworthy Christmas hampers, there's a present to suit everyone.

A fussy mum? You won’t go wrong with one of The White Company's hampers. Luxury loving BFF? Those velvet bow slippers have her name written on them. New baby in the family? The White Company’s Baby range is beautiful, with the sweetest keepsakes and baby’s first Christmas gifts aplenty.

And if you’re really stuck for ideas, well, you can't go wrong with a gift card - it will go down a treat! Get shopping for Christmas gifting ideas now…

The White Company's best gifting ideas for Christmas 2022

Large Myrrh Candle, £65, The White Company

SHOP NOW

No-one – and we mean no-one – can resist a Christmas candle and The White Company has just released perhaps the most Christmassy scent of all - Myrrh. Along with this large candle, there's a host of other home fragrance products with the new scent, a rich, warm and uplifting aroma sure to cosy up any room.

Calm Hamper, £190, The White Company

There’s nothing quite as lovely as receiving a hamper of goodies for Christmas, and skip the wine and chocolates for this aromatic hamper instead. Inside, she’ll find goodies from the Calm collection, including an Electriconic Diffuser and essential oils.

MORE: The best personalised Christmas gift ideas

Moon and Stars Jersey Pyjama Set, £75, The White Company

Cut from comfortable jersey, a pair of cosy pyjamas are always top of our own wish list – and this moon and star print pair will be hard to part with, even if they are a gift for someone else.

Unisex Hooded Robe, £85, The White Company

His and hers robes? Now that's a gift for a newlywed couple or your parents! A robe is something we never treat ourselves to, and is always a welcome Christmas treat – we love this cosy hooded dressing gown for lazy mornings. Also available in pink and blue, in sizes XS - XL.

Cashmere Bed Socks, £36, The White Company

Socks as a present are never a boring present when they’re cashmere. Along with pink, there’s four other shades to choose from including grey and tan.

SHOP: The cosiest and most stylish slippers for women

Faux Fur Cross Slider Slippers, £39, The White Company

The White Company never fails with a gorgeous pair of slippers – she’ll be putting this sumptuously soft pair on first thing Christmas Day morning.

Halden Gin Glasses (set of 2), £38, The White Company

If gin is her tipple, she's going to adore these uber cool gin glasses. The chunky base design is not only comfy to hold, but keeps the drink cooler, for longer. Cheers!

Winter Mini Home Scenting Set, £35, The White Company

Described as 'the scent of Christmas', this home scenting set includes three products in The White Company's iconic Winter fragrance, a magical combination of spicy cinnamon, rich warming clove and fresh zesty orange.

Snowy Penguin Baby Gift Set, £40, The White Company

New parents will appreciate this beautiful gift for their newborn, marking their first Christmas. Includes a super soft cotton sleepsuit, and penguin comforter.

BE INSPIRED: Christmas Eve box ideas for adults and kids

Pull Along Sausage Dog Toy, £28, The White Company

This adorable pull-along sausage dog is another great gift for babies and toddlers, who'll love having their very own 'pet' pup.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.