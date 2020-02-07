Princess Eugenie’s favourite high street brand just dropped a new stunning wedding dress collection

High street wedding dresses have seriously stepped up in recent years. Gone are the cheap-looking alternative to boutique designs, only to be replaced by stunningly designed dresses in premium fabrics - and often, at a fraction of the price. One of the brands leading the charge here is Whistles, a favourite of the likes of Princess Eugenie and Holly Willoughby. The brand consistently releases beautiful collections… and their newest launch is no different.

The spring summer 2020 drop features dresses and co-ords in a range of styles; from romantic to chic. And the best part? Nothing is over £700. Shop them below…

Mia wedding dress, £499, Whistles

A square-neck is a beautiful alternative to most styles. With a hint of vintage inspiration, but in a modern and flattering silhouette, this is the type of dress that doesn’t date - so you won’t look back and feel like you’d chosen something more classic.

Maria wedding dress, £599, Whistles

Meghan Markle; eat your heart out! This halterneck design definitely has elements of her second Stella McCartney wedding dress, but the beautiful lace detailing makes it totally unique.

Melba wedding dress, £369, Whistles

A Bardot neckline is still a huge wedding dress trend, and this sleeved style is the perfect mix of demure and eye-catching.

Wedding blazer, £299, Whistles

For brides who want to try something different, or are looking for a second outfit, we can’t think of anything better than this beautifully-cut suit. Plus, it truly can be worn again afterwards.

Scarlett wedding dress, £649, Whistles

This short-sleeved dress is so modern; we can’t get enough! The style has a stunning open back, which is perfect if that’s the area you’re looking to show off.

Ariane wedding co-ord, £599, Whistles

Co-ords are big news right now, and of course the trend can extend to bridal-wear, too. This stunning lace skirt and top could almost pass for a dress, and will definitely have your guests doing a double-take.

Eve wedding dress, £599, Whistles

Who’d have thought you can get your hands on a silk wedding dress for less than £600? This beautifully simple style has a gorgeous knot-detailed back, making it just right for those who want a simple dress with just a little touch of something special.

Isla wedding dress, £649, Whistles

We can see this dress being worn at a beach wedding, or even for a festival-themes celebration. Perfect for boho brides, it’s comfortable and stylish - and what more could you hope for on your wedding day?

