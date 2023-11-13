Rita Ora reveals 'big shock' in one-year Taika Waititi marriage

Rita Ora, 32, has made some rare comments about getting a "wake-up call" after marrying filmmaker Taika Waititi, 48, in August 2022.

Despite only recently celebrating their first wedding anniversary, the Body On Me singer admitted marriage was a "big shock" that "no one really prepares you for."

"That was a really, really big milestone. I don't think anyone really prepares you for it until you are in it," Rita told Blag Magazine, adding that she has matured since her surprise big day, which took place in the woodlands at their home two weeks after Rita proposed during a Palm Springs vacation.

Rita said she was previously given vague marriage advice such as making time for her husband, but she said it was hard to take it on board until she went through it herself.

"They say all these things, 'be careful with this', 'make sure you have date nights' and blah blah blah blah. But like you don't physically actually know what it's going to feel like until you do it.

"And so I think that was a big shock in the best way because you really are feeling like you're maturing [and] that's what they teach you. You get married, you mature, you become a lady, you become an adult, you become a woman."

She continued: "I feel like being married… it's a big decision and it was a real wake-up call for me of knowing, 'Whoa, I'm really in control of my life,' because that was such an impactful choice."

Rita and Taika met at a barbecue at his house in LA in 2018, the same year he divorced his first wife Chelsea Winstanley.

They began dating in 2021, and Rita knew by the following year that she wanted to be with him forever, defying convention and popping the question – which Taika accepted with no hesitation.

She later said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Taika was the inspiration behind her single You Only Love Me and the following album, You & I, which documents her falling in love.

"Making a decision to spend the rest of your life with someone is kind of a big decision, you know? So it got me writing again and I just got really inspired by love.

"Even though it sounds cheesy, all those phases of meeting somebody and then do you really like them? Do they like me? Do I say that we're together? Can we be exclusive?"

Just eight guests witnessed Rita and Taika's LA wedding, which saw the bride wear a semi-sheer Tom Ford wedding dress she stumbled across in her local shop.

"Because it wasn’t planned, I didn’t know if the right dress was even going to be in town, and I just took the risk and went to the Tom Ford shop, and they had it perfectly waiting with the veil, in my size, no alterations needed to be done. I mean, it was like it was meant to be, to be honest. And it just made me so happy," she said of the one-shouldered, lace, "unique" wedding gown.

