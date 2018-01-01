Kerry and Mark celebrate as their daughter arrives early

21 FEBRUARY 2007



It has been an emotional few days for former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona. The 26-year-old surprised everyone with a moving Gretna Green wedding on Valentine's Day, and then gave birth to her daughter with husband Mark Croft a week later.



The little girl, named Heidi, was born four weeks early and arrived on Monday at Warrington General Hospital weighing 5lbs. She is the first child for the couple, who met just before Valentine's Day last year and became engaged three weeks later. Kerry also has two daughters with ex-husband Brian McFadden - five-year-old Molly and Lilly-Sue, four.



Kerry's spokesman, Max Clifford, said: "Mother and baby are doing fine. The baby was a little early but that wasn't too much of a surprise. Nobody believed Kerry would go to full term because she was absolutely huge. It seems the little one wanted to get out sooner rather than later."