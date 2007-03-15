hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Uma got lucky with the weather while getting drenched on set, as on the day it was remarkably balmy in New York for this time of year
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
While the water didn't dampen her spirits, the gorgeous actress did need a quick touch-up when her make-up began to run
Photo: © Rex
15 MARCH 2007
Not many women would relish a hosing down with cold water in full view, but Uma Thurman seemed to be positively enjoying the experience as she shot a scene for her new romantic comedy An Accidental Husband in New York.
The actress, who still managed to look gorgeous despite being dripping wet, laughed as she playfully grabbed a hose being used to create a rainy scene. Only her wellie-clad feet were left dry at the end of shooting. F ortunately the temperature didn't put a dampner on things as filming coincided with an unusually balmy spring day - making Uma's spontaneous shower refreshing rather than chilling. It seems the 36-year-old's make-up wasn't holding out so well as the leading lady herself, though, as stylists rushed to touch up her face between takes.
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.