Chantelle and Preston part ways after ten-month union

28 JUNE 2007



The whirlwind romance and marriage of reality TV stars Chantelle Houghton and Ordinary Boys singer Preston is over - just ten months after they tied the knot. Former promotions girl Chantelle and the pop singer, whose real name is Samuel Preston, were married on August 25, seven-and-a-half months after first meeting on Celebrity Big Brother.



"After much soul-searching and tearful discussions we have sadly decided to end our marriage," the couple said in a joint statement, which also addressed suggestions they'd moved too quickly. "We were genuinely in love. We never treated our vows lightly."



Media appearances made in the wake of the show netted the pair £2 million, but problems in the relationship soon surfaced. Friends blamed the split on differences in personality - Chantelle was said to be more sociable, enjoying a life of premieres and parties, while Preston was keen to stay in when he wasn't needed on tour with his band. Their seaside home in Brighton will now go on the market.