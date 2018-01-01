Chelsea sets up impromptu office on floor of coffee shop

6 DECEMBER 2007



For someone who moved into the White House at the age of 12, has met heads of state and mingled with international celebrities Chelsea Clinton clearly hasn't let her family's high profile go to her head.



The daughter of former US president Bill Clinton and 2008 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton proved she is as pragmatic as any other busy exec when she couldn't find a seat at a New York branch of Starbucks on Wednesday.



With all the chairs taken, the former First Daughter simply settled onto the floor and got to work on her laptop, while fellow customers remained oblivious to her presence. The sight was a world away from images of her father popping out for coffee surrounded by an entourage of secret service agents.



Down-to-earth Chelsea, 27, who graduated from Oxford University with a masters in international relations, is currently working in New York for a hedge fund.