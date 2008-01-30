Former Mrs Derecks Linda and Ursula catch up in Cologne

Linda, 65, and legendary Bond babe Ursula, 71, were clearly making the most of the opportunity to sip a glass of champers or two together
Ivana Trump and her Italian model fiancé Rossano Rubicondi were also on the guest list. The couple are to wed later this year
30 JANUARY 2008
Two of the silver screen's most glamorous ladies were among the high profile crowd at a fashion party in Cologne, Germany, this week.
Definitive Bond girl Ursula Andress and Dynasty star Linda Evans, who are both ex-wives of late actor and director John Derek, caught up at the bash. And both were looking ultra-glamorous in top to toe black as they toasted each other with a glass of bubbly.
The veteran actresses - along with John's widow, 10 star Bo Derek - have remained friends over the years, despite their intertwined relationship history.
Also at the event was soon-to-be-wed Ivana Trump, accompanied by her Italian model fiancé Rossano Rubicondi, and catwalk star Alex Wek.