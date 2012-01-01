Gary Lineker steps out with new girlfriend Danielle at charity bash

1 FEBRUARY 2008

After months of keeping quiet about his love life it seems Gary Lineker is ready to set the record straight. The BBC sports presenter was happy to be snapped with his arm around gorgeous new girlfriend Danielle Bux, 29, at a charity event in London this week.



Gary, 47, took the model and former air stewardess along to a children's charity party at Harrods which was also attended by X-Factor winner Leon Jackson and ex-George Clooney flame Lisa Snowdon. "There's no doubt that they're a couple and they want the world to know it," one onlooker reported.



The happy pair were first spotted together in September last year, after Gary's 20-year marriage to Michelle – the mother of his four children - ended in 2006. Since then the former-England striker has been seen on a festive break in Florida with Danielle, who has a five-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.