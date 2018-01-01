

Alison Sudol

Alison Sudol got her big break when a music industry hotshot turned up to hear her band A Fine Frenzy play at her mum’s house. It proved a life changing encounter for the singer who's now on the road with the band, performing songs from their debut album One Cell In The Sea.





You got signed to Virgin records after playing a set in your mother’s living room. Can you tell us a bit about what happened?





"It was magical and weird - I still can’t believe it. A CD of my songs landed on the desk of the CEO at Virgin Records and he flew out to my house a few days later. We played for him and he loved it!



"The circumstances were definitely more comfortable than if I had been in his office, but it was still very nerve-wracking."





The band is very much centred around your song-writing. Why not just go by your own name?



"For me it's about the music and the writing process – that’s what A Fine Frenzy is. It’s a separate entity from (me as a person)."



How did you come up with the name?



"I got the name from Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. (In the play mischievous fairy) Puck talks about the lunatic, the lover and the poet all being alike. They’re all sort of mad and it’s about that state that the poet gets into."



Apparently you’re a self-taught piano player…



"I was never formally taught – I didn’t do many exercises or learn how to use the peddle. A songwriter did show me how to play different chords when I was 18."



One Cell In The Sea is full of powerful, very melodic indie ballads. Who influenced your sound?



"Growing up it was very much classic jazz - Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. And soul; I loved Aretha Franklin and Etta James. Also classical music, which my mum loved listening to.



"And then of course I found Coldplay and more edgy indie stuff like Radiohead and Keane. I’m also really influenced by the tradition of singer-songwriters."



Since the living room audition you’ve had a phenomenal year. What have been the high points?



"Opening for Iggy Pop’s band The Stooges at the South By South West festival in Texas. Playing on Jay Leno’s TV show. Touring all over the States – I’ve fallen in love with America! Getting recognised in a café in St Louis. Seeing all these other gorgeous cities like Paris and London."



"Everyone on the bus gets along perfectly. But I did have to institute a no-sports rule at one point as I’d come on the bus and there would be a match on both the TVs!"



Is there anything you miss about your home in LA?



"Sometimes I miss the routine – that, and walking my dog Engelbert!"



And do you have anyone special waiting for you back at home?



"No, being a musician is not a very steady occupation so it’s hard on a relationship. I’m just enjoying life right now, but of course I’m looking for love, too."