Expectant Jamie passes exam as she looks to continue education

26 FEBRUARY 2008

Since it was revealed last December that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Casey Aldridge, Jamie Lynn Spears has been keeping a low profile in her native Louisiana. It seems she's not just been avoiding the limelight, however, but has been hitting her books, too.



The 16-year-old, who is best known for her starring role in the American TV series Zoey 101, has earned a General Educational Development diploma according to People magazine.



A friend has also revealed Jamie's looking to take her college entrance test. "She's already got her diploma," says the source. "People don't know her. When she gets something in her head, she'll make it happen."



Earlier this month her fellow American teen star Miley Cyrus told a reporter Britney's little sister is looking forward to becoming a mum. "She's now really excited, I'm so proud of her... I think she's done the best she can."