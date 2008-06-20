The pretty blonde's name is among those due to be added to the Walk of Fame in 2009
Ipswich-born Ralph will also be featuring on the legendary LA sidewalk next year
It's hard to believe popular, all-American beauty Cameron Diaz doesn't already have a place on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The There's Something About Mary actress' talents have now been recognised, however, with the news she's set to receive a star in 2009.
She's among 25 other celebs who'll be honoured on the legendary US sidewalk next year. Also receiving the accolade are Yorkshire-born Oscar winner Ben Kingsley, fellow Brit Ralph Fiennes, Zodiac actor Robert Downey Jr and Australia's Hugh Jackman. Peter Pan's fictional fairy sidekick Tinkerbell is also due to be immortalised.
Leading lights from the music industry will be set into the LA boulevard, too, including Latina Hips Don't Lie chanteuse Shakira and Seventies disco group The Village People.