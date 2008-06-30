In traditional Indian dress, six-year-old Damian brought a multicultural aspect to the traditional village fete in Gloucestershire
Meanwhile, his Mumbai-raised stepdad Arun got stuck in to the activities on offer
Elizabeth Hurley's family brought a touch of Indian culture to a quintessentially English summer occasion at the weekend. On hand to open a village fete near her 400-acre estate in the Gloucestershire countryside, the model was joined by Mumbai-raised husband Arun Nayar and her son Damian - who stole the show in a salwar kameez.
When Elizabeth wed Arun in a colourful Hindu ceremony last year, her husband revealed how determined she was to embrace Indian culture.
And now it seems the businessman's Asian heritage has rubbed off onto stepson Damian - Elizabeth's child from a previous relationship with Hollywood producer Steve Bing. The six-year-old is frequently seen at events in traditional Indian dress, while his glamorous mum often opts to wear colourful saris.
While Damian embraced Indian culture at the fete, Oxford-educated Arun busied himself with the typically English activities on offer.