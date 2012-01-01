Reports that the pair were an item began earlier this month, when they were seen on holiday in Sardinia, where Boris popped the question this weekend. "Our relationship is completely serious," Sandy says Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Love match for Boris Becker as he prepares to tie the knot

12 AUGUST 2008

Wimbledon legend Boris Becker has popped the question to his love Alessandra Meyer-Wŏlden while on holiday on the Italian island of Sardinia.



"I didn't know anything about it," says his 24-year-old sweetheart, who is known as Sandy. "I was totally surprised."



Wimbledon's youngest ever champion proposed to the beautiful blonde at the weekend with an engagement ring set with two diamonds. "One represents Boris and one represents me," jewellery-designer Sandy reveals.



Although they are not believed to have been dating long, the couple have in fact known each other for many years. Sandy's late father, Axel, used to manage the 40-year-old tennis star.