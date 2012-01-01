Kelly's mum confirms brunette beauty's split with US star Billy

15 AUGUST 2008

The reports that surfaced this week claiming Kelly Brook and Titanic actor Billy Zane have split again have been confirmed by the British beauty's mum. Sandra Parsons told a UK paper the actress and TV presenter, who has jetted off to St Tropez with a group of girlfriends, is doing "fine".



"I think this time it really is for good," Kelly's mum tells the Daily Express. "But there really is no need to worry about her. She is feeling fine and doing well."



Kelly and American actor Billy started dating in 2004 after meeting on the set of castaway thriller Three. They broke up for the first time in April, with Kelly apparently calling off their wedding as she felt too young to marry the 42-year-old. She was back at his side a week later, but is understood to have ended their relationship for good in an emotional phone call last week.