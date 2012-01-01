The illusionist gives journalists a demonstration of the feat he hopes to pull off next week in New York. David will suspend himself above Donald Trump's Central Park ice rink for three days Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

David gets the hang of a new stunt with help from Donald



The illusionist was giving a live demonstration of the death-defying stunt he begins on Monday. He will suspend himself upside down on a thin wire 50 foot above New York's Central Park for three days.



Using electro-magnetic boots, David will walk on and under the wire high above an ice rink owned by the billionaire businessman.



"This is by far the most difficult thing I've ever done. I thought being in a block of ice for 63 hours was, but that was nothing compared to this," he said, referring to a stunt he carried out in 2000.